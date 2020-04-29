Caught? Kylie Jenner seemingly deleted and re-uploaded a racy bikini photo after fans called her out for editing the image on April 28. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been heating up our timelines with hot poolside photos, but one image stuck out.

Followers noticed the edge of the 22-year-old’s pool appeared to be dented as she posed in the water while flaunting her gorgeous backside in a rainbow-striped string bikini as she soaked up the sun. The alleged new photo on Kylie’s feed has entirely cropped out the questionable area of the pool.

Despite the accusations, fans still drooled over the billionaire’s sexy pics. “Taco Tuesday,” she captioned the luxurious snapshots she took while hanging out with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “Taco about that booty,” one person wrote. “My boyfriend follows you, chill,” another user hilariously quipped. “Yes, I would like three tacos and a side of Kylie. Thank you LOL,” another follower added.

It’s amazing to see the makeup mogul embracing her body, especially since giving birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018. In early April, she clapped back at a body-shamer who said she used to be “so skinny.” The proud mama simply responded, “I birthed a baby.” Enough said!

The starlet appears to have all the confidence in the world, but she opened up about how she learned to accept her body through pregnancy and postpartum. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did — and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” Kylie told her former pal Jordyn Woods at the time. “Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change … and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It’s also a beautiful thing. It was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy and I would’ve done the same thing over again.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

The brunette beauty noted that all her assets went through a change. “But like, you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me, I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger,” she added.

We think Kylie is looking better than ever these days. Keep doing you, girl!