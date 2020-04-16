Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Body-Shamer Who Said She Used to Be ‘So Skinny’

Tell ‘em! Kylie Jenner had the perfect clapback after a body-shamer commented on how “skinny” she used to be in a throwback video that showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet in 2017. The makeup mogul could be seen walking into the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas wearing a short, blue and silver-striped bodycon dress.

Kcr/Shutterstock

“Wow, she’s so skinny here,” the user wrote in a now-deleted comment on a fan page on April 15. “She was better,” someone else added. The 22-year-old caught wind of the comments and responded, “I birthed a baby.” Enough said!

The event Kylie attended was in April 2017. She would later go on to give birth to her only child, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in February 2018. Of course, Kylie is gorgeous at any size, and it’s amazing to see her embrace her figure at any stage in life.

It seems like the 2-year-old makes life a whole lot more fun for the billionaire. The entire reality family is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Kylie has put a lot of effort toward keeping her daughter happy.

“I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” the reality babe explained to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou during an Instagram Live on April 3. “She’s been outside every day, I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid, she has no idea what’s going on in life, it’s amazing.”

Stormi “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” amid the COVID-19 social distancing protocols, an insider exclusively told Life & Style, but Travis, 27, is “popping by to get in his playtime” consistently.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper can “get lost for hours” playing with his mini-me, the source added. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the insider continued. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written.”

After all that playtime with her toys outside, it’s a good thing the father-daughter duo also loves “napping together” during quiet moments. However, the friendly coparents are still keeping their careers going. “During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” explained the source.

Kylie is truly living her best life these days with Stormi!