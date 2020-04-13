Too cute! Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster sang “Happy Birthday” over video for her cousin True Thompson’s 2nd birthday. The only child of Khloé Kardashian celebrated her big milestone on April 12 while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sing,” Kylie, 22, encouraged her daughter, 2, on her Instagram Story, while tagging True and Khloé, 35. Stormi giggled a bit before jumping into the song before her mom helped her out a bit with the lyrics.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Although True’s birthday was a bit more low-key than her first, she had a fun day with the Good American founder and her dad, Tristan Thompson, who has been quarantining with his ex and daughter. The three had an Easter egg hunt, dyed eggs and had lots of sweet treats to snack on. Even though her extended family couldn’t attend, they were obviously thinking about True for her big day.

It’s not surprising that the billionaire’s daughter was excited to celebrate with her cousin. The girls are best friends with each other and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West given their close proximity in age.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other … The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian].”

Chi, 2, and Stormi aren’t the only members of the famous family who love True. A second source exclusively gushed to Life & Style that TuTu’s cousins are “obsessed” with her. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” said the insider. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

We can’t wait for the cute cousins to reunite again. Until then, they’ll be sending love from a distance.