Staying entertained! Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to share a sweet video of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, playing on an iPad while quarantining, and she looked adorable.

“Watermelon girl,” the 31-year-old captioned the pic of her 3-year-old, who was rockin’ a T-Shirt of the fruit. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how cute Dream is. “So precious,” wrote one person. “She is a doll,” commented a second person. “She is so beautiful,” replied another. She really is!

Courtesy of @blacchyna/Instagram

It looks like Chyna is doing everything she can to make sure her kids keep busy while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a good thing Dream has older brother, King Cairo, whom Chyna shares with ex Tyga, to play with.

“They’re obsessed with each other,” Chyna exclusively divulged to Life & Style in December 2019. “Especially Dream, anything that King does, Dream wants to do it. If it’s trucks, she wants trucks. If it’s music, she wants to know the songs. She really looks up to King, and he’s actually a really good brother.”

King is four years older than his little sister, but he still enjoys playing the same activities as her. In fact, he sounds like the ideal big brother. “I had just recently gotten King and Dream trucks, and I got Kingy a little four-wheeler and then Dreamy a little pink Mercedes truck,” Chyna said at the time. “But it’s cute because he actually just rides her on the back. And it’s so funny, they grab the speaker, they’re jamming outside, and it’s just funny to me.”

Courtesy Blac Chyna/Instagram

He may just be a kid, but the 7-year-old is all about taking care of Dream, according to their mama. “King is like the protector,” the mom of two exclusively told Life & Style about her children’s dynamic in July 2019. “Not only does he take care of me, he takes care of Dreamy. It’s the sweetest thing to watch.”

Chyna also revealed that her daughter seems like the ultimate girly girl so far. “Dream, she’s so smart, so perfect. She’s already like, ‘Mommy let me bake you a cake and do my makeup’ the list goes on!” the brunette beauty said at the time.

It looks like Dream is her mom’s mini-me!