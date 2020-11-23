Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Candid Photos of 'Big Girl' Stormi Webster

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another day, another reason to fawn over Stormi Webster. This time, Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest candid photos of her daughter playing on her iPad. “Big girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram post on Monday, November 23.

Of course, Kylie’s fans couldn’t help but comment on how adorable her 2-year-old, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, is. “She’s so precious,” one user gushed. “Cutie,” added another, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

In recent weeks, Stormi has made a couple of appearances on the 23-year-old’s YouTube channel. In a video promoting the E! personality’s Kylie Cosmetics Grinch Collection, the well-behaved toddler stole the hearts of viewers everywhere after telling her famous mom she’s “so beautiful” while making cupcakes.

Clearly, Kylie and Travis, 29, are doing something right in the coparenting department. That said, the Kylie Skin founder recognizes that motherhood isn’t always easy. “Being a parent is stressful,” the California native admitted to James Charles during an October 27 makeup collaboration. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

As for having more children? Well, Kylie definitely has a case of baby fever. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” she laughed. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen.”

Kylie and Travis, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, took a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019. Since then, the almost-billionaire and the “Goosebumps” artist continue to put their little girl first, even if that means holding off on a reconciliation. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” the insider noted. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Stormi is lucky to have such great parents!