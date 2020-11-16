Red Hot! Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Silky Top and Form-Fitting Orange Pants While Out to Dinner

Nobody does fall fashion better than Kylie Jenner. This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a silky red blouse and form-fitting orange pants while grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 14.

Kylie’s stunning ensemble comes from designer LaQuan Smith. The almost-billionaire, 23, completed her look with a pair of Yeezy season 5 PVC heels. As for Kylie’s glam, she opted for a nude lip, smokey eye and bold brows. Additionally, it looks the makeup mogul’s blonde hair is here to stay!

Ever since cold weather hit Los Angeles, Kylie has been taking her style game to the next level. “Hello fall,” the E! personality captioned a selfie on Sunday, November 8, featuring an outfit with a seriously hefty price tag. Kylie wore a Charlotte Knowles London jacket worth $2,425.00, a pair of $779.00 Alexander Wang heels and carried a vintage Dior purse. Needless to say, the word “budget” doesn’t exist in her vocabulary.

“Kylie spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.” Second to Kylie’s love of clothes, shoes and purses is her love of luxury cars.

To date, the Kylie Skin founder owns a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider noted. Of course, any old A-lister can own a bunch of fancy cars, right?

With that, Kylie decided to up the ante and purchase her very own private jet. According to multiple outlets, the state-of-the-art aircraft cost a whopping $73 million. Moreover, the proud parent, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, decked out the plane with a customized “Kylie Air” logo, pink lights throughout the cabin, “Kylie Air” cocktail napkins and more.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While Kylie was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” the source added. Must be nice!

