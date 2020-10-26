So Silly! Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Videos of Daughter Stormi Webster Swimming With Her Clothes On

Who needs a bathing suit?! Kylie Jenner shared the cutest videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, going swimming with her clothes on. “She does this every day,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, laughed in the video on Sunday, October 25.

“In my clothes, Mommy!” the adorable 2-year-old giggled. “OK, I’ll get in with my clothes,” Kylie replied. Clearly, the almost-billionaire is a fun parent. In fact, with Halloween right around the corner, Kylie, Stormi and her dad, Travis Scott, have some exciting plans.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On October 5, the makeup mogul revealed her family’s upcoming Halloween costumes from the Despicable Me franchise. “You’re gonna be the purple Minion, and me and daddy are going to be the yellow Minions,” Kylie detailed in a YouTube video. Last year, the sweet trio dressed up as superheroes.

“I loved our superhero costumes that Trav, Stormi and I did. We all picked our favorite colors and we were superheroes because Trav always says we are a ‘super family’ and Stormi is a ‘super child,'” Kylie gushed in a later YouTube video on October 23. “I threw this big party for Stormi. It was so much fun … a memory I will treasure forever.”

As for Travis and Kylie’s romantic relationship, it appears as though things between the former flames are heating up again since taking a break in October 2019. The “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, and the California native posed for some sultry photos together on October 17. Prior to that, Kylie hadn’t posted a photo of Travis — that wasn’t related to Stormi — in nearly a year.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up. So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

The insider added, “Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what. Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

