Next up, her driver’s license! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest photos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, playing in a rainbow Louis Vuitton monogrammed toy Lamborghini — and needless to say, we’re a little jealous of the 2-year-old’s ride.

“My baby’s not a baby anymore,” the 22-year-old captioned a series of three snapshots of the toddler playing in her epic toy car on July 31. In one of the pics, little Storm could be seen messing with her mini Prada purse and in another, the proud mama gave fans a glimpse of the little girl’s Nike sneakers as well.

It seems the whip in question is the same one the makeup mogul gifted her daughter for Christmas in 2018. The incredible present came alongside a second toy vehicle, a red Ferrari. The regular version of the playtime Lambo would run you $400 on Amazon — but it looks like Stormi’s version was made custom and would cost considerably more.

The dedicated parent loves decking her daughter out in designer duds and “can’t help herself” when it comes to purchasing “lavish” presents for her first child, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie blows through millions of dollars a month” on designer clothes, purses, vacations, private jets and luxury vehicles, an insider exclusively told Life & Style — so it makes sense the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would want her daughter to have a loaded garage like she does. The Kylie Skin founder owns several Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, among others.

Most recently, she gifted Stormi with a $200,000 grey pony named Frozen, in honor of the Kar-Jenner kid‘s favorite Disney movie. “It wasn’t even a birthday gift,” the source gushed. “She just felt like buying her daughter a new pet!”

Clearly, the tiny tot is growing up with the finest and it seems the reality starlet is proud of what she is able to give to her only child. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate insider raved to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl.”