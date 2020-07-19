Baby’s got style! Kylie Jenner showed off some of daughter Stormi Webster‘s trendiest outfits on her Instagram Stories on July 18. Plus, she unveiled not one, but four new Prada bags for the 2-year-old.

“My baby has ‘fits,” the 22-year-old gushed over a snapshot of her toddler’s Balenciaga sweatsuit, Cactus Jack T-Shirt (designed by daddy Travis Scott), Supreme shirt and StormiWorld hoodie from her first birthday party. The photo also included three pairs of trendy child-sized Nikes.

Instagram

In a second photo, the makeup mogul flaunted Stormi’s new designer bags. “Had to get her all the baby Pradas to match mommy,” Kylie gushed over the four re-edition 2005 nylon Prada purses with chain strap details. The accessories came in black, yellow, pink and orange.

The black version of an adult-sized bag would actually run you around $1,250 … which means four of them would cost a whopping $5,000. We imagine the smaller version are a bit cheaper — but probably not by very much, especially if Stormi’s bags were custom made.

It’s no surprise to see the proud mama decking out her only child in the coolest clothes. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Naturally, Kylie isn’t shy about beefing up her own closet, either. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the source claimed. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown off her incredible accessories closets on social media in the past — but her footwear collection is particularly impressive. “While her [clothes] are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns,” the insider gushed. “There are well over a thousand pairs.”

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous [Kylie’s] world is now,” the source dished. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.” Clearly, this mother-daughter team is always going to be fashionable and fly.