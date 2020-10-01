‘Glee’ Alum Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Enjoy Family Outing With New Baby Ever

Family day! Glee alum Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich were spotted taking their newborn son, Ever, for a stroll in Santa Monica on Tuesday, September 29.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the new mama, 34, could be seen rocking a white top and black workout leggings as she manned the stroller with her sweet baby inside. Her husband, 37, donned a short-sleeved T-shirt and shorts. Both parents wore face masks during the outing.

It’s clear the Broadway alum is really getting into her new ~role~ as a mom. On September 8, Lea shared an intimate photo of a breast-feeding session with her son in which she showed off a new necklace that read, “mama.” Days earlier, she gave fans a sneak peek of her first child’s tranquil and neutral-colored nursery, including his crib and some equestrian photography hanging over his bed.

Life & Style confirmed the Scream Queens star and the businessman welcomed their bundle of joy on August 20. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” a source told Us Weekly after Ever’s birth.

Days after the little boy’s arrival, his mother revealed his name using a cute pun on Instagram. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she captioned a photo of herself and Ever’s dad holding the newborn’s foot on August 26.

Lea and Zandy started dating in 2017 after meeting — and totally hitting it off — at a mutual friend’s wedding. The pair tied the knot during a stunning ceremony in Northern California in March 2019. Lea revealed her pregnancy by cradling her baby bump in a precious Instagram photo just over a year later in April.

The proud parents connect on a deep level — particularly because Zandy is a businessman, rather than part of the Hollywood scene. “She loves that he’s not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lea and husband Zandy taking their newborn son, Ever, out for a stroll in Santa Monica!