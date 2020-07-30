Happily ever after. Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich’s sweet relationship timeline started with them as friends and led to marriage and a baby.

“It’s kind of crazy. They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiance at my best friend’s wedding,” the Glee actress told Zola’s brand director, Jennifer Spector, at an NYC event in 2019.

Lea was a bridesmaid while her counter groomsmen was Zandy. With encouragement from her close pals and running into the AYP president through their mutual friend group, the pair struck up a romance.

“He was always around and at a lot of these mutual friends’ events. It really all happened when I least expected it. It’s a pretty awesome story,” the New York native continued.

Lea has dated a slew of her former costars like Matthew Morrison, Cory Monteith and John Lloyd Young, but Zandy served as a refreshing change of pace. “She loves that he’s not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style, adding that “she appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

That’s not to say the businessman is completely removed from the entertainment industry. Lea gushed that Zandy won the approval of Glee creator and close friend Ryan Murphy.

“Ryan is my family — he’s one of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” the Spring Awakening actress divulged to Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

Zandy and Lea eventually made things official by walking down the aisle and becoming husband and wife in 2019. Although the University of Pennsylvania grad is extremely private and doesn’t have any social media accounts, the actress gives fans tiny sneak peeks into their life together.

“You are my everything,” Lea gushed over her man via Instagram for his birthday in January 2019. She also said Zandy made her the “happiest girl in the world” on the one-year anniversary of their engagement in April 2018.

It’s clear these two are head over heels for one another. Keep scrolling to see their relationship timeline!