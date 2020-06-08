A Full Timeline of Lea Michele and Cory Monteith’s Relationship After Meeting on ‘Glee’

Never forgotten. Gleeks everywhere were thrilled when Lea Michele and Cory Monteith — a.k.a. Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson — took their relationship offscreen. The Glee costars went public with their romance in 2012 and were still dating when the Monte Carlo actor tragically died of an overdose in July 2013 at the age of 31.

During their time together, the Broadway star, who is now married to Zandy Reich, and Calgary native seemed absolutely smitten with each other. Take a look back at Lea and Cory’s full relationship timeline.