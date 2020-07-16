Pregnant Lea Michele cradled her growing baby bump while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 14, just one day after sharing a tribute for her late Glee costars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith.

The Scream Queens actress, 33, took a walk with her mom, Edith Sarfati, during a hot day in Santa Monica, according to photos obtained by DailyMail. The makeup-free starlet’s changing body was on full display in a casual, hunter-green sundress and matching APL sneakers.

The New York native stepped out for some fresh air on the heels of the tragic day. July 13 marked the seventh anniversary of her former boyfriend’s fatal overdose and when Rivera’s death was confirmed by authorities after going missing on Lake Piru in California five days prior.

Michele, who always commemorates the death of Monteith since his passing at age 31, shared a series of black-and-white throwback photos that featured both of her late costars on her Instagram Story.

The Mayor star and Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on the hit musical show, dated for nearly a year and a half until his death in 2013. Although Michele and Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez, were rumored to have an ongoing feud on set, the Devious Maids star set the record straight once and for all in February 2019. Rivera said the ladies didn’t have “any beef” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Despite the costars apparently burying the hatchet, Michele deleted her Twitter account on July 11 after receiving a surge of negative tweets from fans about the “Show Me Love” singer’s disappearance.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey, was discovered alone on a rented pontoon boat by a boat shop employee hours after security footage captured the mother and son leaving the dock. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be accidental drowning on July 14. Rivera was 33.

Based on accounts from her toddler, who saw Rivera in her final moments before the accident, officials speculated “the boat started drifting” while they were swimming in the water due to the currents in the lake. Sheriff Ayub said during a press conference it appeared “she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

Michele wasn’t the only person to remember both Glee stars on the painful day. Monteith’s mom, Ann McGregor, shared a heartfelt post about her son’s “cherished” friendship with Rivera.

“You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever,” the grieving mother wrote on Instagram. “We miss you … We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans.”