Finding love again? Lili Reinhart has seemingly moved on and is looking for a new boyfrined following her and Cole Sprouse‘s split.

The Riverdale stars took their love from the screen to real life for nearly three years before calling it quits in March 2020. Months after their breakup, Cole confirmed that the duo had split in an Instagram post shared in August of that same year.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

But what does the rest of Lili’s dating history look like? Keep reading for all the details.

Finding Love in the Public Eye

When it comes to her “private life,” the Chemical Hearts actress likes to keep things out of the public eye.

“It’s not something that I owe the world,” Lili explained during a V Magazine interview from January 2018. “I’m not at a point in my life where I’m ready to openly confirm, deny, or talk about a relationship that I’m in, because I think it’s brutal to have a relationship in the spotlight where I can be scrutinized by anyone and everyone.”

Quotes About Her Sexuality

Following her split from Cole, the actress came out as a “proud bisexual woman” in June 2020.

“I’m like, ‘Isn’t everyone bisexual?’” she shared during an interview with Nylon from September of that same year after her coming out made headlines. “I remember being in fifth grade. I was waiting for my bus. I remember this so weirdly and vividly, just standing by myself going, ‘Do I like girls?’ I don’t even know where it came from or why.”

The actress went on to say that she had “been with a girl” at 18 but never “intentionally” hid this part of her life.

“My friends and family knew. My cast members knew. I didn’t want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I’ve supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic,” she shared, referring to her initial announcement. “I was like, ‘F–k it. Now’s the time. It’s not something I’m ashamed of.”

Her and Cole Now

While the two aren’t together now, it appears that the exes have no bad blood. In fact, when speaking with GQ Hype in March 2022, he recalled their time together was “as real as it gets.”

Dating Rumors

After attending Coachella in April 2022, Lili sparked romance rumors with Spencer Neville. At the time, they were seen walking with their arms around each other following the music festival. It’s unclear at the moment if they’re more than friends.