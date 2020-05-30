Family opinion matters! Sofia Richie‘s dad, Lionel Richie, and sister Nicole Richie‘s opinions about ex-boyfriend Scott Disick “played a big role in their issues,” an insider told Us Weekly. The 22-year-old’s famous fam had been “weary” of their relationship prior to their split, the source added.

The 38-year-old “never fully supported” her younger sibling’s relationship with Scott, 37, and “wants the best and healthiest outcome” for the model going forward. “Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott,” the source told the outlet. “Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia.”

Instagram

The popular influencer has been making her love for her elder sis known on social media lately. On May 19, the Los Angeles native shared a selfie while wearing a T-shirt from Nicole’s new show, Nikki Fresh. “A day with my queen,” Sof captioned the shout-out. Four days later, she shared another photo in the adorable shirt.

It seems the Candidly Nicole regular has really been leaning on family in the wake of her breakup with Scott after nearly three years of dating. Just hours after Life & Style confirmed the news on May 27, Sofia shared a touching birthday tribute for her brother, Miles Richie. “No matter what, we have each other! Lucky me. Happy Birthday to my person @milesrichie,” she gushed. “I love you more.”

Ultimately, the up-and-coming actress thinks the split is “a good move for her and him,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “She’s concentrating on her career, she really wants to act.”

The source also noted that Sofia definitely “loved” Scott but is quite “mature” for her age. “Sofia had a blast with Scott and will forever hold their time together as special,” they said. As far as the Flip It Like Disick star is concerned, he “truly only wants the best” for his former flame. He “has no hard feelings,” a separate source added. “She’s a great girl.”

The separation came just a month after Scott’s brief stint in a Colorado rehabilitation facility to address the emotional trauma surrounding the sudden deaths of his parents. Mother Bonnie Disick died in 2013 and father Jeffrey Disick passed just three months later. He checked into treatment on April 28 but left just days later after photos of himself at the center surfaced online.