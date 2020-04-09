Well … it looks like someone can’t leave the past in the past. Love Is Blind star Carlton Morton has been utilizing Instagram in an attempt to reach out and rekindle the flame with ex-fiancée Diamond Jack. It all started on April 7, when the 34-year-old shared a video of the former NBA dancer, 28, doing a TikTok challenge with fellow female cast members.

“I would tell my ex-fiancée @iam_diamondjack how BEAUTIFUL she is in this #DontRushChallenge but she rushed to block me after the reunion. Can y’all help me get through to her?” he asked fans in his caption. “I’m over here in quarantine reminiscing about the pods. I’m gonna do something special for whomever helps me at LEAST get unblocked. I miss you, beautiful. I’m sorry for being defensive and acting like a damn fool. I’m waiting on you to unblock me like I’m waiting on this stimulus check, baby.”

On April 8, the Louisiana native tried again — this time, the caption was short and sweet. “It’s Wednesday,” he wrote over a selfie of the former flames on set, adding blue heart and sparkle emoji. He even included the hashtag “#stillcrushin’.”

Later that day, Carlton produced his lengthiest plea for Diamond to date. It also served as a response to overwhelming fan backlash and dialogue due to how their relationship transpired on the show. “I felt like with everything happening in the world, I should try my best to do more to attempt to gain forgiveness from my ex-fiancée,” he captioned the post. “I posted a photo of us from our reunion show and did not want to write a long message that could potentially get misconstrued.”

He also revealed he has tried to mend things with the brunette beauty before. He claimed he “reached out prior to the show many times.” Carlton said they had long phone conversations in which they discussed sticking together when the show aired in order to have a united front when it came to their story. “That didn’t happen. It was too much,” he said. “Nothing prepared us for this moment and nothing ever could. It’s part of the journey.”

Finally, the social media manager explained why he still cares. “Because she is someone I truly was in love with and wanted to marry. I messed up horribly by responding the way I did. In the moment, I became defensive and I didn’t have to. Watching the show, I fell for her all over again. We don’t get to see each other’s footage or confessionals until you all see them.”

At the end of the day, he seems to be respecting Diamond’s boundaries. “Though I’d love to have a conversation with Diamond, I do not want to add any more anxiety or stress to her. I love her enough to respect that trying to be her friend just isn’t what she wants,” he concluded. “I pray one day forgiveness will take reign. And if not, we know we both tried. I love you. Though I feel so hated by you right now, our greatest moment will never leave my heart. I APOLOGIZE. Please be [OK]. I just really needed to get that out.”

As for Diamond’s response? Well, the former basketball babe took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the situation in a series of video clips on April 7. “Message: I find it very strange after [two years] from taping #LIB, I never received all [these] love/miss you messages until the show aired! Let that sink in,” she wrote on the selfie snaps. “When someone shows you who they really are, accept it and stop making excuses! Ladies, know your worth … My name is Diamond for a reason and that’s how I expect to be treated.”