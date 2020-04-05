Dance it out! Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram to share a TikTok dance video she made with her nearly identical younger sister, Jodie Woods, and another friend on April 3. Plus, the blossoming actress, 22, dedicated the cute clip to BFF and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Talk about friendship goals, y’all.

“This one’s for my [sis], @theestallion,” the brunette beauty captioned the vid, adding a black heart emoji. “Since I didn’t hit the ‘Savage’ challenge, [I] had to do the ‘Captain Hook’ challenge.” Judging by the TikTok branding in the bottom right corner, it looks like the clip originated on the 15-year-old’s account before Jordy reposted it.

Both the “Savage” challenge and the “Captain Hook” challenge were started by Meg, 25, on rival app Triller and named for singles off the Texas native’s latest EP, Suga. It’s definitely no surprise to see the model busting a move in the name of her ~sis~. In fact, the dynamic duo has been spotted getting their groove on via the ‘gram quite a bit since their friendship bloomed in summer 2019.

The pair have grown so close, the fitness fanatic told Life & Style exclusively that she really wants to have the college-educated MC collaborate with her on a workout video sometime in the future. “I would love to! We haven’t filmed anything yet,” the influencer gushed in December 2019. “We both have our busy schedules but hopefully we can make some time to do it.” Hopefully, 2020 is the year!

After all, Jordy clearly thrives on the Houston-born babe’s fiery energy — and you’ve got to admit how perfect that would be for a fitness vid. “I love hot girl summer,” the entrepreneurial starlet explained to Teen Vogue during an interview in August 2019. “But being a hot girl to me is about being intelligent, too.”

Both Jordyn and Meg definitely have brains for days, so there’s definitely no lack there. As for the Sacrifice star’s real sister, Jodie, it seems as though she and Jordyn are still thick as thieves. Remember that one time where the Los Angeles native revealed her younger sibling could unlock her iPhone with her face? Sisters, indeed.