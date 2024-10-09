Love Is Blind's Leo Jokes About Wearing His Rolex on the Show

Love Is Blind star Leo Braudy rubbed fans the wrong way with his not-so-subtle mentions of the fact that he was financially “blessed.” (He’s an art dealer, if viewers weren’t aware.) However, he’s seemingly realized the errors of his ways and poked fun at himself in a recent TikTok video.

“Hello, class. Today’s lecture is three things I learned on reality TV,” Leo, 31, began in the clip posted on Tuesday, October 8. “Lesson one, go to therapy before you go on the national reality dating show, not after. Lesson two, one slow, deep breath before you speak could drastically alter the course of your life.”

He continued, “And lesson three, if you happen to be so blessed as to own a Rolex, DO NOT WEAR THAT S–T ON TV. That concludes today’s class.”

During Leo’s time on Love Is Blind season 7, he couldn’t seem to help but work the fact that he was wealthy into most of his conversations. Fans began roasting him for his bragging soon after Netflix dropped the first batch of episodes on October 2.

“There’s something hilarious about this dude on Love is Blind thinking he’s hot s–t for owning a Rolex,” wrote one person via X.

Another person added, “This odd dude from Love is Blind season 7 talks about how women only see him as a man with money, he also talks about how he doesn’t want a materialistic woman yet all this man talks about is how he never struggled in his life and constantly flashes his Rolex in people’s faces .”

A third person wrote, “Leo was doing the very most on Love is Blind. He’s manipulative, controlling and the way he won’t stop talking about how rich he is and flexing his Rolex is over the top. He leads with his money with every breath while saying he wants a wife that doesn’t want him for his money.”

Leo also caught plenty of heat from viewers for the way he acted when Hannah Jiles, one of the two women he connected with in the pods, broke up with him. However, he later admitted that he “lost his cool” during the epic meltdown that played out in front of the cameras.

Netflix

“I wish that I could have handled it with maybe a bit more grace,” Leo told People in an interview published on October 4. “At the same time, I was really vulnerable, and it’s not something that I’m used to doing.”

He continued, “I got really hurt [and] I acted in a way that wasn’t my best self. So while I regret how fiery I might have gotten, I don’t know if I could have done anything any different because I was just so open. And sometimes when you’re open and you get hurt, you act in ways that you wouldn’t act if you were a little more guarded off.”

Fans saw Leo flip the switch on Hannah, 27, after he initially begged for her not to break up with him. When they spoke the next day, Leo acted like he had always been firm in his decision to pursue a relationship with Brittany Wisniewski. He doubled down on his stance while speaking to People.

“Brittany was my top choice. I still think I would’ve proposed to Brittany,” Leo told the outlet. “It’s OK. I got broken up with [by Hannah]. There’s no shame in that. It happened. ​​But I still really would’ve gone for Brittany. That’s what I was planning on going for before the conversation with Hannah. It doesn’t mean that I didn’t really like Hannah. And I was super hurt and my ego was hurt. I’m a logical guy.”