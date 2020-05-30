Lookin’ good! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler showed off a gorgeous, high-glam makeup look on her Instagram Stories on May 29 and we’re totally obsessed.

“[I] had so much fun playing with makeup with @lipsticknick on @morphebrushes Live today,” the 17-year-old wrote over a photo of herself rocking a striking multi-colored eyeshadow look and a stunning glossy nude lipstick. The Pennsylvania native clearly loved the makeover because she shared a second shot of the look shortly after.

Instagram

The dance prodigy has grown up a lot since her reality TV debut in 2011 at age 8. She and younger sister Mackenzie Ziegler recently came under fire with fans for having “changed” — so Maddie posted a video defending herself despite noting she tries to “stay out of drama always.”

“Everyone has been saying that we’ve changed and that we’re not the same girls and that we’ve stopped smiling a lot and that we’ve stopped being fun and happy,” she said in a TikTok video uploaded by a fan account on May 17. “Literally, we have not changed as people. The only thing that’s different is that we’re growing up and we’re starting to look older and more mature and so we’re not going to be taking ‘as cutesy’ photos.”

It’s clear the spotlight has made ALDC alum really blossom as a young adult. Her career is thriving and she’s taking on bigger and better projects every day, including starring in an unreleased film written and directed by close pal and collaborator Sia.

The pop star, 44, teased the project — which was conceptualized so it “couldn’t be set in any city in any time so it wouldn’t age” — during a dialogue with Maddie’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, published on May 13 in Interview magazine.

The musician, 18, even admitted his girlfriend’s performance made him cry. “Very rare for me. When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful,” he told the singer about watching her on screen. The twosome started dating in late 2019 and have been quarantining together in Los Angeles since March.

We’re sure he liked this gorgeous glam look!