Keeping a watchful eye! Malika Haqq shared a sweet photo of her newborn son, Ace Flores, from a nanny camera while the child snoozed away in his crib on May 8. “Sleeping beauty,” the proud mama captioned the image on her Instagram Stories.

The 37-year-old is all about showing off her sweet baby boy on social media lately. On May 7, the actress shared the first video clip of her child. “Can you say ‘Good morning,’ Ace?” she asked the tiny tot during the footage as he fussed and cooed in his bassinet. “That was such a good job! Good job, baby. Say ‘I love you.’” She captioned the adorable post, “I did something right.”

Instagram

The first-time parent also responded to a fan comment about how her son, whom she shares with rapper O.T. Genasis, would end up a “heartbreaker” when he grew up. “Don’t we have enough of those?!” she wrote on the first video of Ace. “Do something else.”

Malika and the musician, 32, welcomed their first child together on March 14. To announce the milestone moment, she shared a photo of Ace’s tiny hand sitting inside her and O.T’s palms. Though he’s clearly a dedicated dad, the actress has been forthcoming about the fact that she and the artist are not currently dating.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” she wrote on a photo of herself and the Atlanta native at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

Despite feeling secure in her role as a single mom, one Instagram user tried to troll the Sky High star about her parenting skills in the comments of her video featuring Ace. “You had a child as a single black mom? That’s what you did right?” the person asked. “I’m raising a happy, healthy baby with a bright future,” Malika clapped back. “That’s what I did right.”

Clearly, the new mother is smitten with her baby boy — and honestly, so are we. Bring on the photos and videos, girl!