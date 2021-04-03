Maren Morris Flaunts Post-Baby Body, Reveals She Will ‘Never’ Try to ‘Get’ Her ‘Body Back’

Standing up for moms. Maren Morris defended fellow mothers against society’s pressure to lose weight after giving birth on Friday, April 2.

“[I] am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” the 30-year-old captioned a set of two Instagram photos. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

In the first snapshot, the Girl artist sat on a bed in a coffee-colored bra and high-waisted underwear with her postpartum tummy on full display. The second photo featured Maren planking on a Bosu ball.

The “The Middle” singer has been open about embracing her body’s natural changes throughout her pregnancy. “I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with @erinoprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” Maren revealed via her Instagram Stories in February 2020. “I’m [5-foot-1] and have gained [40 pounds], and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

She continued, “Even with the lower back pain and my anemia-prone BS, I have really enjoyed being pregnant. I hope this little boy is as kind to me on the outside as he’s been on the inside because I will miss his kicks. But really, this is his eviction notice.”

The country soloist revealed she and husband Ryan Hurd were expecting their first child in October 2019. The happy couple — who got married in March 2018 — welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew, in March 2020. The A-list musician gave birth at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

She also had an unconventional delivery. “30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section,” Maren revealed via Instagram in the days following her son’s arrival. “Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”