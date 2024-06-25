Meghan McCain Shades Taylor Swift for Messing With Karma

Meghan McCain threw shade at Taylor Swift, accusing her of preventing other artists from achieving No. 1 albums by releasing variants of The Tortured Poets Department.

“You are Taylor Swift, you are Elvis-level, one of the greatest of all time. There are people coming up who could have their first No. 1 and you have the power to let them have No. 1 or not … I just don’t know how classy it is,” Meghan, 39, said on the Monday, June 24, episode of her podcast, “Citizen McCain.”

She continued, “I also think that, karmically, you’re messing with some stuff. I get that The Tortured Poets Department is doing this well … but I do think maybe more focus on music and art instead of, like, checks on a scoreboard.”

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor’s juggernaut TTPD prevented Billie Eilish‘s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, from reaching the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 when it was released on May 17, after the “Cruel Summer” songstress dropped new digital variants on the same day. The following week, TTPD remained atop the chart, as Billie’s LP became her first not to reach No. 1.

The “Fortnight” singer dropped three new limited-time variants of TTPD in the U.K., keeping the album at the top of the nation’s charts for a sixth week when Charli XCX released her new album, Brat, which debuted at No. 2 behind Taylor on the chart dated June 14.

The perceived slight caused Charli’s fans to turn on the Pennsylvania native. Chants of “Taylor is dead” have been recorded on video at some of her concerts, causing the “Speed Drive” singer, 31, to tell fans to stop the hate.

“Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it,” Charli wrote in an Instagram Story on June 23. She shared a video taken during set at a São Paulo nightclub in Brazil earlier that night where the crowd chanted about Taylor in Portuguese.

Billie, 22, criticized other major artists for releasing multiple vinyl variants during a March interview with Billboard, which some perceived as a diss at Taylor, who has dropped 20 TTPD variants to date.

“OK, so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues,” the “Ocean Eyes” singer wrote in a March 31 Instagram post, referring to sustainability.

Jun Sato/WireImage

However, a week after Billie’s new album dropped, she appeared to take a shot at Taylor’s three-hour-plus Eras tour shows, calling the amount of time “literally psychotic.”

“I’m not doing a three-hour show. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan,” she told fans during a chat via the Stationhead app on May 23. She didn’t directly name Taylor while expressing her thoughts.