Miranda Lambert Says She's 'a Ninja' For Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert won’t let anything stand in the way of her relationship with Brendan McLoughlin. The country singer revealed that she told her husband how she will always protect their romance.

“I told him, like, ‘I’m a ninja for you, and I will fight through anything with you.’ And I feel like that’s so important. And I think, you know, going through other relationships, you learn through those things,” Miranda, 40, said on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast on Monday, August 19. “And you learn about communication and what you did do and what you didn’t do. And so, I think I came into this marriage with such a strong sense of what I want and what I want to be for someone and the partner I want to be.”

Miranda also spoke about the importance of communication and not “harboring resentment” between each other because it can lead to distance in the relationship.

“You can’t have distance emotionally and physically. That’s not going to work,” she added.

The “House That Built Me” singer’s comments about her marriage came two months after Brendan, 32, became caught up in a scandal at Miranda’s Casa Rosa bar in Nashville. The former New York City police officer was spotted dancing with a group of women while his wife was seemingly not present. Videos circulated on TikTok on June 24 of Brendan dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress, and the same woman was later seen grinding on him. Meanwhile, another clip showed a woman getting close to Brendan and putting her hands on his face.

The videos caused many fans to accuse Brendan of being disloyal to Miranda. However, one of the mystery women told In Touch on June 26 that their encounter with the singer’s husband was completely “innocent.”

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, explained. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The woman added that she and her friends ended up “near the roped-off section” of the bar. They asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.” He did, and they thanked him.

“Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened,” the woman continued. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The bar patron insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” the woman said. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

The woman also addressed the footage of her hands on Brendan’s face, calling it a “silly, unconscious habit.”

“I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all,” she said.

Miranda and Brendan, who tied the knot in 2019, have seemingly moved on from the scandal, with the Staten Island, New York, native receiving a cowriting credit on his wife’s new song “Dammit Randy.” However, a source told In Touch on July 30 that Miranda was still “stressed over her marriage” following the bar incident.

“Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he’d better mind his behavior or else,” the insider said.