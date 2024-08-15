Miranda Lambert Takes Vacation With Husband After Scandal

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy in mid-August. The trip came just weeks after Brendan was spotted dancing with a mystery woman during a night out at his wife’s Nashville bar.

Miranda, 40, shared a carousel of photos featuring herself and Brendan, 32, as they jaunted around various locations in the romantic countryside.

“Until next time Italy!” Miranda wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 14. “Thank you for your beauty, history, art, wine, gelato, sweetest people and the memories.”

Fans were thrilled to see the country music star and Brendan spending time together after they hit a rough patch in their marriage in June.

“You guys look amazing,” gushed one person in the comments section.

Another Instagram user added, “You are just such a beautiful couple.”

On June 24, a TikTok user uploaded a video that showed Brendan with his arm around a brunette woman while he whispered in her ear. The clip went on to show the woman grinding on the retired police officer before the two embraced in a hug. Another video was later uploaded that showed Brendan appearing to get cozy with a blonde while the two seemingly had an intimate conversation.

Two days later, a source told Life & Style that Brendan “definitely crossed a line.”

“There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media,” the insider continued on June 26. “She always warned him about embarrassing her, so you can bet he’s gotten an earful from Miranda. I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him, I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way. It’s inappropriate, disrespectful, and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the doghouse, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line.”

On June 27, the woman who was seen dancing with Brendan spoke to Life & Style about the incident.

Miranda Lambert/Instagram

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

She continued, “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind.”

After giving her explanation, the woman added that while Brendan “did a lot of laughing” with their group, she insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said.” She stated that Brendan “was not flirty,” and the reason they were so close while talking was because “the bar was extremely loud.”

“None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening,” the anonymous patron concluded. “It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

Neither Miranda nor Brendan ever publicly addressed the scandal.