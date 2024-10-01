Morgan Wallen’s Criminal History: Country Singer’s Arrests, DUI

Morgan Wallen is a bad boy country artist who lives up to his reputation. After rising to fame after competing on The Voice in 2014, Morgan moved to Nashville and quickly became a star. However, with fame came trouble and the “Sand In My Boots” artist found himself in hot water with the law and his criminal history has a recurring theme.

Morgan Wallen’s 2016 DUI

The Tennessee native was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, but his case was dismissed, according to a report by the New York Post.

Morgan Wallen’s 2020 Arrest

During a wild night out in Nashville, Morgan was arrested outside of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk bar after harassing patrons and refusing to obey commands given by police officers, WKRN reported in May 2020. The “Cowgirls” singer was previously kicked out of the establishment after kicking glass items inside the venue.

Morgan was released from jail a few hours after his arrest after posting a $500 bond.

The “Whiskey Glasses” musician broke his silence shortly after the incident via X.

“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

The case was dismissed, according to a report by Today.

Morgan Wallen’s 2024 Arrest

Morgan continued his bad reputation at celebrity-owned Nashville bars at Eric Church’s bar. The “Last Night” singer threw a stool off of the venue’s rooftop on April 7, 2024. Life & Style confirmed that Morgan was booked and charged with three felony counts, three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Weeks later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that his meltdown was a reaction to his ex and mother of his child, KT Smith’s engagement to fiancé Luke Scornavacco.

“He imploded within days of hearing the news,” the insider revealed at the time. “He was crushed.”

KT, however, denied the connection between the two events.

“He could’ve really hurt somebody,” the source continued to Life & Style. “Clearly, he has a drinking problem and he needs to go to rehab before he jeopardizes his career.”

Morgan broke his silence via X on April 19, 2024.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Morgan’s August 2024 court date was postponed to December 12, 2024, and a second insider exclusively told Life & Style that he is “likely to spend time behind bars.”

“Morgan is being told the best scenario is a 30- to 60-day sentence. I don’t think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it’s because of his celebrity status,” insider No. 2 revealed. “If Morgan has a felony conviction, it’s going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally!”