Good enough to eat! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella thinks her son, Matteo, is as sweet as a pumpkin spice latte — and we have to agree with the former wrestler.

“Fall Vibes,” the 36-year-old mama captioned a close-up photo of her 2-month-old’s face on Instagram. “My Little PSL.” The proud parent also shared the precious snapshot on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram

The popular podcaster is definitely madly in love with her first baby, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Hold me forever and never let me go, my Matteo,” Nikki wrote to her child on her Instagram Stories on September 27. She also shared a photo of the little boy holding onto her pointer finger with his tiny hand.

The WWE alum has been spending tons of time with her newborn while his daddy competes on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. The Russian dancer, 38, has a pretty demanding schedule on the live competition series, but it seems the happy couple are able to make time for one another at home.

On October 1, Nikki shared a sweet video from a new parent “date night” she and her future husband — who got engaged in France in November 2019 — had on her Instagram feed. The dynamic duo casually drank red wine and ate a home-cooked meal in what looked like their living room in their Arizona home.

The San Diego native also shared a cute detail about her son’s birth that came up during the couple’s romantic night in. “Fun fact: This was the song playing when Matteo was born. He Ophelia[ed] his way into the world LOL,” the reality star wrote about the song playing in the video, “Ophelia” by The Lumineers.

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, revealed their simultaneous pregnancies at the end of January. Brie, 36, gave birth to her second child — a son named Buddy — with husband Daniel Bryan on August 1. Nikki and Artem welcomed their little Matteo one day prior on July 31. Ever since then, the starlet hasn’t stopped gushing about her baby, and we certainly don’t blame her one bit.