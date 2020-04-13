Keeping it real! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, to post a makeup-free selfie with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and share some of her pregnancy struggles.

“Time for that no filter post,” the 36-year-old captioned the photo. “Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile every day. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Nikki also made sure to shout-out her beau. “Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé, who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like.”

Additionally, the former pro wrestler revealed she struggles most at nighttime. “Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially because it has brought a lot of neck pain back, and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples LOL). Can’t wait to get a facial again.”

Despite the challenges she’s facing, the mom-to-be concluded her post on a positive note and gave followers advice.

“It’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right?” she continued. “Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course because of pregnancy, but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life.” How sweet!

The engaged couple is so excited about becoming parents, so it’s not surprising they’re shifting all their focus on their bundle of joy and putting wedding planning on hold. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!'” Nikki exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

We wish them the best!