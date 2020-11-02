You win some, you lose some! Nikki Bella hilariously revealed that her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, is a more talented photographer than her. “Maybe Dada can get better pics when he gets home. Mama tried LOL,” the former WWE wrestler captioned a mini photo shoot of the pair’s son, Matteo, dressed as Baby Yoda for Halloween. “P.S. Lesson learned … don’t ever mess with Teo’s hair!”

Nikki’s post featured three photos of Matteo, who was born on July 31, getting progressively more impatient with his famous mom. In the final photo, the precious newborn is clearly having a moment. Too bad Brie Bella‘s son, Buddy, wasn’t there to keep Matteo company!

“One thing I love that we have to tell everyone is how much Buddy calms Matteo,” Nikki, 36, gushed during an October 21 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “Every time Buddy is around Matteo, it’s like Matteo’s little comfort blanket.” The twin sisters welcomed their sons just one day apart and already, they’ve become the best of friends.

“He is, he gets very calm … and they stare at each other,” Brie echoed. “It’s so precious and they start moving their arms and legs and it’s as if they’re doing a dance competition, like, a little dance-off or doing sprints. When they move their arms and legs it’s like the cutest thing.”

Since welcoming Matteo, Nikki has noticed that her little man starts to wiggle around “if you’re not paying attention” to him. “He would do that to Buddy to get his attention, but it is crazy because he’ll be really upset and then when Brie came over with Buddy, it was crazy how calm he got and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, Buddy is like his little pacifier,'” the Incomparable coauthor explained.

“That’s what Bud-Bud does!” Brie, who also shares daughter Birdie with husband Bryan Danielson, chimed in. Even if Buddy and Matteo are only first cousins, the Total Bellas stars often refer to them as “spiritual twins.”

“It’s like they’re legit siblings,” Brie mused in an October 28 episode of their podcast. “They’re used to each other.”

