Has Olivia Wilde Had Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation and What She’s Said

Olivia Wilde is such a beauty, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery or cosmetic work to look so stunning?

When she was on the verge of turning 30 in 2013, Olivia said she was completely turned off by women her age going under the knife.

“DON’T cut your face. I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips,” she wrote in an essay for Glamour.

“Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin? A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you’re old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don’t go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I’ll slap you. Hard,” she continued.

The Booksmart director joked that she might actually get bigger breasts in the future, but not via plastic surgery. “I’m hitting a major milestone: 30, or as I like to call it, the Cut the Bulls–t and Go Be Awesome stage. I’m thrilled about this impending development. I might finally grow boobs!” she joked.

Olivia has made her feelings clear when it comes to fillers and Botox. “Oh gosh, I mean, I’m not into plastic surgery, which I would categorize as a beauty trend. I think a lot of the fillers freak me out, and Botox makes everyone look like a wax candle, kind of like Madame Tussaud-esque weird —I can’t get down with it,” The O.C. alum told the website Byrdie.

“I mean, I don’t want to be judgmental, but at the moment, that’s a beauty trend I loathe,” Olivia added.

When it comes to keeping her skin looking smooth and flawless, she swears by the clean and sustainable brand True Botanicals. “When I hit 30, I made a decision that I would put my time and energy into finding a long-term skin solution. I needed something in the form of an at-home routine that would both cure my acne and nourish my skin. Health became the primary focus — no more shooting a pimple with a cortisone shot. I wanted stability,” she told Refinery 29 in December 2017.

“Immediately after I met Hillary [Peterson], the founder of True Botanicals, and tried the brand’s Clear line, my skin completely transformed. Now — and I’m not bullsh–ting you — I’ll only use True Botanicals products,” the Don’t Worry Darling director explained. She’s been the brand’s ambassador since 2017.

