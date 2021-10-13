Harry Styles is one lucky man! His girlfriend, actress/director Olivia Wilde, is showing off her glowing and smooth skin in nude and topless photos to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals.

The 37-year-old looked stunning while laying down clothes-free, with the sun beaming off her skin. Olivia used her arms to partially hide her breasts, while moving her left leg to the right so she could cover up her naked bottom half.

In another photo, the Booksmart director wore just a pair of casual white pants while posing topless, smiling in the glowing sun. Olivia toyed with strands of her sandy blonde hair in the photo, as the message of the new True Botanicals campaign read: “sustainability is sexy”. Oh yes, it is!

Olivia said in a press release, “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.”

Harry, 27, must be so proud of how stunning his lady looks in the campaign. The pair met in 2020 when she directed him in the film Don’t Worry Darling. The two confirmed that their professional relationship had turned into something more when the couple were photographed holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff‘s January 4, 2021, wedding. It came two months after Olivia split from her longtime fiancé, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two young children.

Ever since then, Olivia and Harry have been going from strength to strength as a couple. They took several summer getaways to Italy in 2021, where the pair were constantly packing on the PDA. When it was time for Harry to go back to work as a pop star, Olivia was there in the audience dancing along as he kicked off his world tour in Las Vegas on September 4.

Harry’s going to be tied up with his Love on Tour U.S. tour dates through November 24. After that he’ll head to Europe, though that schedule hasn’t been locked down. Even with their busy schedules, Olivia and Harry have managed to carve out time to make their relationship work. Fans can likely look for her in the audience when the “Golden” singer performs three Los Angeles dates at Inglewood’s The Forum on November 17, 19 and 20.

