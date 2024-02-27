Your account
Olivia Wilde Braless

Olivia Wilde’s Most Fashionable Braless Moments on the Red Carpet — And Beyond!

Fashion & Beauty
Updated on: Feb 27, 2024 5:50 pm·
By and
It’s no secret that Olivia Wilde is one of the most fashionable talents in Hollywood – and that includes some fierce braless looks on the red carpet! However, the Don’t Worry Darling director prefers a more casual approach in her everyday life.

“I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts. My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt,” Olivia told InStyle in a January 2020 interview. “In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand.”
Olivia went to the opposite extreme during Paris Fashion Week in February 2024 as she stepped out to the Saint Laurent Womenswear show in a sheer black bodysuit and high waisted pencil skirt, showing off her bare chest. She completed the daring look with sunglasses and leather gloves.

