It’s no secret that Olivia Wilde is one of the most fashionable talents in Hollywood – and that includes some fierce braless looks on the red carpet! However, the Don’t Worry Darling director prefers a more casual approach in her everyday life.

“I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts. My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt,” Olivia told InStyle in a January 2020 interview. “In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand.”