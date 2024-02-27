Olivia Wilde‘s love of wearing sheer looks has not changed in 2024. The Don’t Worry Darling director wore a completely sheer backless top with spaghetti straps to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27.

The Babylon star happily smiled as she posed for photographers before entering the event. Olivia wore one of the label’s daring new designs, ​and it left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

The New York native matched the top with a belted pencil skirt in the same dark khaki color. Olivia added dramatic leather gloves, sunglasses and a gold choker to complete her ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has shown her love of sheer designs. She donned a totally see-through shimmering Alexandre Vauthier gown to the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October 2022.