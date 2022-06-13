Family night! Paris Jackson and older brother Prince Jackson made a rare public appearance in support of their late father, Michael Jackson, at the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12.

The famous siblings, whose mother is Michael’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe, stepped out at the star-studded event, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, to show their approval of the 10-time Tony-nominated musical, MJ: The Musical, based on the “Billie Jean” singer’s life. Their younger half-brother, Bigi “Blanket” Jackson, did not attend.

Paris, 24, looked stunning in a dusty pink gown adorned with silver detailing around the waist. The off-the-shoulder gown perfectly flaunted the Sex Appeal star’s many tattoos. As for the eldest son of MJ, 25, he wore a stylish monochromatic black suit. Prince’s longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, also attended the Tony Awards but did not walk the red carpet.

“Wow, you look so pretty! Making me look bad,” Prince told his sister via Instagram Stories as they walked backstage before presenting at the awards. The California native also shared multiple photos cuddled up with Molly during the prestigious awards show. MJ: The Musical won four Tonys, including Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and the show’s star Myles Frost taking home the award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Paris followed in her famous father’s footsteps and has become a musician. “Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I’m a Jackson,” she said during her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, with then-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. “It makes sense that I’m a musician but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?”

That being said, Paris is paving her own path while honoring the Jackson legacy. Her manager, Tom Hamilton, admitted that she has “duties” to her family with where her career goes. “Her father’s legacy is undeniable, and she will always respect that and honor that but that will never be just who she is. She’s far beyond the princess of the Jackson family,” he said at the time.

Funny enough, Prince has no aspirations in the music industry and instead followed his passion for philanthropy. He cofounded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation while he was still a college student.

“If I did [think of becoming an artist], my family would be very honest and tell me that it’s not for you,” Prince said on The Mix. “I don’t have the voice for singing and it took me a while to learn what a beat was, but I got that down at least. I just can’t dance.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Paris and Prince Jackson at the Tony Awards!