Michael Jackson’s children Paris, Prince and Bigi (also known as Blanket) showed up for the eagerly anticipated Broadway opening of MJ: The Musical in New York City.

The trio was spotted on a rare outing at the Neil Simon Theatre on Tuesday, February 1, with Prince, 24, and Paris, 23, commanding the red carpet while posing for photos. Inside of the venue, Paris also took some portraits alongside their cousin TJ Jackson, who is the son of Michael’s brother Tito Jackson.

MJ: The Musical takes a deeper dive into the late performer’s creative process, detailing rehearsals for his 1992 Dangerous Tour while including 25 of his biggest hits over the years.

Prior to its debut, Prince went to see a preview of the show in December and a theater insider told PEOPLE that it “blew him away.” The source added, “Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, ‘Wow,’ and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo.”

It’s been more than a decade since Michael died on June 25, 2009, and his kids have continued to honor his legacy in the years following his death.

Paris, for one, has several tattoos dedicated to her dad, including one that says “Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust” to pay homage to the nickname he once gave her, Tinker Bell. The musical artist also has “Queen of My Heart” permanently etched onto her skin in her father’s handwriting, copied directly from a letter he wrote to her.

“He’s brought me nothing but joy. So, why not have constant reminders of joy?” she told Rolling Stone.

Bigi, 19, and Prince also spoke fondly about their family bond during their own interviews on Good Morning Britain last fall.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, you know, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” Prince said in October 2021. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship.”

“At this point in our lives, it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of ‘I’m the older brother,'” Prince added about how their relationship has evolved in the wake of Michael’s death. “It’s more we’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths where I’m not as strong in certain areas. They complement me in that way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Paris, Prince and Bigi.