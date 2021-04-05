A complicated family life. Paris Jackson didn’t meet her birth mother, Debbie Rowe, until after father Michael Jackson’s death in 2009. Her older brother, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. is Paris’ full sibling, while the identity of younger brother Prince Michael Jackson II’s mother has not been publicly revealed. Does Paris see her mom and siblings? Keep reading to find out.

The “Billie Jean” singer and Debbie had an unconventional relationship. They got married in 1996 after he met her at his dermatologist’s office. Michael Jr. was born the following year, and Paris was welcomed into the world one year later in 1998. Debbie relinquished full custody of their kids when the couple divorced in 1999.

“When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist,” Paris told Rolling Stone in 2017 while noting that she decided to ask her dad about her birth mother’s identity. “And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘What’s her name?’ And he’s just like, ‘Debbie.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, I know the name.’”

Following Michael’s death, Paris started researching her mom on the internet, and they met when she was 13. “I’ve had a lot of mother figures,” Paris said in reference to her grandmother and nannies. “By the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.” However, the singer said she saw herself in Debbie and even noted they are “both very stubborn.”

For her part, the former nurse talked about having kids with the late icon during a 2003 interview. She said she was there for him as a friend following his split from Lisa Marie Presley.

“I was trying to console him, because he was really upset. He was upset because he really wanted to be a dad,” she told ABC News at the time. “I said, ‘So be a dad.’ He looked at me puzzled. That is when I looked at him and said. ‘Let me do this. I want to do this. You have been so good to me. You are such a great friend. Please let me do this. You need to be a dad, and I want you to be.'”

Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 but beat the illness. She now owns and runs the Painted Desert Ranch, a horse-breeding ranch in California, according to Distractify.

Paris and Debbie have seemingly been getting closer over the years, but the model has always had a tight bond with her brothers. She and Michael Jr. frequently post about each other on social media. As for younger brother Prince, who his father called Blanket and he now goes by Bigi, his sister noted “he likes privacy” while wishing him a happy birthday in February 2020.

“My little brother is a legal adult today. What the f—k?” she wrote to celebrate his 18th birthday. “I used to change his diapers, this is such a trip. Proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny and kind young man he has become. He likes privacy, so that’s all I gotta say. HBD, lil bro.”

