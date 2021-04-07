The late Michael Jackson‘s only daughter, Paris Jackson, has dated quite a few people over the years, but one thing is obvious about her romantic history: She doesn’t care about fame when it comes to her partners.

In fact, the actress is more interested in pursuing projects with her beaus and using that to build a bond. Paris and ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn met in April 2018 after she saw him and his band the Trash Dogs perform in Los Angeles. During an episode of the couple’s Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, she revealed that “within a week” of meeting Gabriel, she was “living in his van.”

The dynamic duo went on to form a band together called The Soundflowers later that year. The musical pair — the band consists of Paris on vocals and ukulele with Gabriel on vocals and acoustic guitar — released their first EP in June 2020. Sadly, the couple split two months later in August 2020.

Days earlier, the Rolling Stone cover girl revealed that she and Gabriel were constantly “butting heads” during the final episode of their Facebook Watch series. “A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is,” she explained. “The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy. I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

She even went as far as to say that her then-boyfriend was only “one of many” soulmates. “I don’t think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners,” Paris continued. “In one life, Gabe was probably my daughter. And in another life, he was probably my grandpa, and then in another life, he was probably my worst enemy.”

However, it seems the pair have put their personal issues aside in favor of the music. “I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn’t work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together,” Gabriel noted during the episode. “Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what.”

