Congrats! Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Patrick Mahomes less than two years after welcoming their first child, daughter Sterling, the NFL couple announced on Sunday, May 29.

“Round 2!” Brittany, 26, captioned three sweet photos of her family, adding a white heart emoji via Instagram. She and Patrick, 26, both wore ripped jeans and beige shirts while Sterling’s pink T-shirt read, “I have a secret to tell you.”

“Big sister duties going soon,” the sign held by their toddler, 18 months, who was born in February 2021, read. Sterling had a bit of a wardrobe change during the photo shoot. The third photo in the carousel, which showed the brood sitting on a staircase while holding an ultrasound, featured their daughter wearing a shirt that read, “Big Sister,” across the front with a rainbow.

“My family is growing. I am so very blessed,” the Kansas City Current owner gushed on her Instagram Story shortly after posting the pregnancy announcement.

Patrick and Brittany’s baby news comes two months after they got married during a lavish ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12.

Following their nuptials, the high school sweethearts jetted off to St. Barths for their honeymoon. “Pure perfection,” Brittany wrote via Instagram about the view from their gorgeous villa where they enjoyed their tropical trip.

They walked down the aisle early two years after they got engaged on September 17, 2020, which is also the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s birthday.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

The NFL star and Brittany Lynne Fitness founder met when they both attended high school together in Whitehouse, Texas.

“He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were. I never liked him, we were just best friends,” the personal trainer shared in a past Instagram video, noting that amid their friendship, she “started getting a crush on him.”

Patrick became their school’s quarterback, and Brittany realized his bright future soon after.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” she recalled. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”