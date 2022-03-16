First comes the wedding, then the honeymoon! Patrick Mahomes and new wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) are celebrating their recent nuptials with a romantic vacation.

On Tuesday, March 15, the blonde beauty, 26, started sharing photos via Instagram from their post-wedding vacation. The first image, taken on what appeared to be an airplane, showed a table covered with rose petals, candles, glasses of champagne and yogurt parfaits along with a sign that read, “Happy Honeymoon! March 15 / 22.”

The NFL star, 26, and his high school sweetheart — who share daughter Sterling Skye — officially tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, March 12.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes,” Patrick captioned an Instagram post that day, announcing the duo had said their “I dos.” The collection of images featured a snap of himself and Brittany walking down the aisle. In one photo, the newlyweds shared a kiss as the Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur held her bouquet of flowers up in the air. Another sweet snap featured Patrick posed next to his wife, who was holding their 1-year-old daughter.

Patrick and Brittany met when they both attended high school together in Whitehouse, Texas.

“He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were. I never liked him, we were just best friends,” she shared in a past Instagram video, noting that amid their friendship, she “started getting a crush on him.”

Brittany went on to say that after he took over for their high school quarterback, she realized that Patrick might have a future in the NFL.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” she recalled in the social media clip. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

The fitness trainer stayed by his side amid the fame and in September 2020, they announced their engagement.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

