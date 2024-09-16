Kourtney Kardashian is such a believer in co-sleeping with her kids that her daughter, Penelope Disick, did so until the age of 11.

The Poosh founder, 45, made the shocking revelation during a Monday, September 16, appearance on Dear Media’s “Her & Him “podcast. Kourtney also shared that all of her kids spent years co-sleeping with her before finally doing so on their own.

“As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is,” Kourtney explained about co-sleeping. “And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing for since time existed.”

The reality star shares three children with former partner Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, and Penelope, 12. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

“I think every person’s different, and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was 7 and just naturally wanted to sleep,” she said of Mason, 14. “I mean also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room.”

“That’s what my daughter does. She comes in. And then at 7, he just stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you, I sleep in my own room.’ And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11,” Kourtney continued.

The Hulu personality previously revealed in an October 2022 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that Penelope was still co-sleeping with her.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis’ or Auntie Koko’s or Auntie Kiki’s,” Kourtney shared, referring to sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian.

The former E! star added of their close bond, “We’ve spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don’t worry about her.”

Kourtney began co-sleeping with son Rocky, 10 months, since his birth and never left his side for his first 40 days of life.

“I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby,” Kourtney said on “Her & Him” about of how she and Blink-182 drummer Travis, 48, are joined in their bed by Rocky. “My husband loves it too. So we get aligned.”

Kourt shared her bonding experience with baby Rocky while complaining about how Mason interrupted it during a July 11 episode of The Kardashians.

“Mason broke his arm right when it turned 40 days, where I felt like God was like, ‘Your 40 days are up. Get your ass out of the house,’” the Lemme founder explained to her friends. “Mason called me and was like, ‘Mom, I’m on the side of the road. I broke my arm!’”

Kourtney said she hadn’t left Rocky’s side until that moment, adding, “I didn’t even have any saved milk because I don’t leave him. But now I’m also feeling the guilt of all the kids.”

During a June 27 episode of the show, the new mom noted, “In many different cultures, women don’t leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal. And beyond that, I’m really into attachment parenting. I really don’t separate from him,” referring to Rocky.

In a May 27 Instagram Story, Kourtney responded to a new mom who asked, “Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?”

She replied. “Enjoy every second! We do the same. He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favorite thing in the world,” along with a photo of Rocky’s unused crib.

Kourtney revealed her practice of co-sleeping with her two oldest children in a 2014 interview with Redbook magazine. “Mason and Penelope still sleep in my bed,” she told the publication. ”It’s what came naturally to me; I didn’t plan it. When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him, and wanted to bring him everywhere. He ended up sleeping with me, and I breastfed for 14 months.”