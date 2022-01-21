Cast members that stay together … buy boats together? Saturday Night Live costars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry together.

The King of Staten Island actor, 28, and the “Weekend Update” anchor, 39, teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia, who confirmed the joint purchase to ABC News, to buy the John F. Kennedy boat, which cost $280,100, according to an auction listing viewed by Life & Style. The vessel was in service from 1965 through August 2021 and Pete and Colin are planning on reinventing it into a New York City club.

Both funny men have not publicly commented on the deal and along with Paul, did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

“The Staten Island ferry is definitely something iconic,” Paul said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “We wanted to figure out a way to save it and do something special with it.”



Pete’s nautical purchase comes amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian, which has been heating up. After the reality star hosted SNL for her first time in October 2021, they both hit it off and were spotted on multiple date nights together later that month and into early November. Although they hadn’t publicly commented on their romance, they unintentionally confirmed their new bond when they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, in mid-November.

The couple seemingly spent the winter holidays apart, as Pete was busy cohosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus and Kim rang in Christmas and New Year’s with her family. However, they made time for one another by jetting off to the Bahamas in early January 2022.

Kim sent hearts racing after uploading two different seaside bikini photos of herself, which fans took as indicators that her boyfriend took the pictures.

In the Skims founder’s first carousel post, which was uploaded on Monday, January 17, Instagram users noticed a shadow in the last image, and assumed it was the Suicide Squad actor snapping the photo of his girlfriend. Two days later, Kim’s followers saw her second bikini post as a subtle shout-out for the comedian.

“Beach Party,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned another round of sexy swimsuit pictures, using the blue “P” emoji in her caption.

Fans then quickly weighed in on the post — “‘P’ for Pete?” one social media user wrote in a comment. “Beach Petey,” another commented, while a third wrote, “Great shots Pete.”

Despite Kim’s Instagram activity, SNL viewers also found Pete’s joke in the opening sketch of the January 15 episode as a reference to the situation regarding Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, who boldly called out the Staten Island native in one lyric of his track “Eazy:” “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Despite the rather threatening lyric, Pete found the call-out “hilarious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on Thursday, January 20. “Truthfully, he’s a bit honored that Kanye mentioned him in his song,” the insider added.