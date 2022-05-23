He missed out! Pete Davidson was not able to be by girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s side for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding following his final appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Staten Island native, 28, appeared on his final episode of the sketch comedy series on Saturday, May 21, after eight seasons on the show. Due to filming, it seems as though the comedian was not able to get to Portofino in time to accompany his reality star girlfriend, 41, to her sister’s wedding.

While Kim was already in Italy and unable to attend the taping, she shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his exit. The Kardashians star posted a collage of photos of Pete from various SNL sketches over the years to her Instagram Story on May 22. Some of the shots also included “Weekend Update” coanchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, whom Pete frequently costarred with on the skit.

Kete’s whirlwind romance began in October 2021 after they reconnected when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. Three weeks later they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm, an annual Halloween event hosted at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Kim made things Instagram official with her new beau by sharing a black and white selfie on March 11. Since then, the lovebirds have not slowed down and have even attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2022 followed by the Met Gala two days later.

As for the future of the couple, Kim has been vocal about her desire to give marriage another shot following her ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West.

“I believe in love. That’s why, hopefully, there will be only one more wedding for me,” the Skims founder told longtime friend Simon Huck during the May 5 episode of her Hulu series. “Fourth time’s the charm,” she joked.