So funny! Katy Perry shared an ultrasound video of her daughter, and it looks like she already has her mama’s sense of humor.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome,” the 35-year-old captioned an Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 10.

Katy is super excited about becoming a mom, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve had to reschedule many plans and, you know, not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower or, you know, blah blah blah — but I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do any of that,” the singer divulged on Facebook Live on May 3. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. But, I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now. There’s a lot going on.”

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Despite the downsides, she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are making the best of it. Her future hubby, 43, is especially looking forward to giving his son, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, a sibling to play with. “Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.” It looks like the expecting couple got exactly what they wished for!

There is one major upside to being quarantined together for the “Roar” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor — who got engaged in February 2019. They “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation,” a second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

Additionally, so much time apart has put their relationship to the test. “If you love me during quarantine, you can love me any other time. Quarantine probably reveals the most about you,” Katy said during an Instagram Live on May 5, adding that “you even hide your foot fungus anymore.” LOL! She has a point.