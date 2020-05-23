We love a good hint! Pregnant twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella gave fans clues about what baby names they’re thinking of on a new episode of the Peacock Variety Show on May 21.

In the clip, the 36-year-olds take “The Sibling Challenge,” where they answer which of the identical babes is most likely do something. The pivotal question — asked by Nikki’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — was “who will give their baby the weirder name?” Both the ladies immediately said Brie, who followed up by saying, “I like weird.”

Brie is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie, whom she shares with husband Bryan Danielson, so it seems like she knows a thing or two about unconventional monikers. This will be Nikki and Artem’s first child together — and judging by the clip, the couple seems to be planning on a more traditional name.

The WWE alums announced their simultaneous pregnancies on January 29. “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do. LOL,” Nikki wrote on Instagram after revealing the incredible news. “And even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!”

Since Brie is going to be a mom for the second time, she’s been able to guide Nikki through her first pregnancy.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively shortly after the pregnancy news. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Nikki told Life & Style exclusively her sister’s advice has been necessary but, at times, a tough pill to swallow. “Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” the former wrestler said. “You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me.”

That being said, it seems like the sisters are embracing their baby bumps entirely. Brie shared a photo of the siblings showing off their growing bellies on the couch together while waiting for Artem, 37, to fix them some linguine pasta on May 19.

We can’t wait to hear these names, y’all!