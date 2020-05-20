Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

Lucky ladies! Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie, snapped a sweet selfie while Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, prepared an authentic Italian feast for the twins. “Just a couple of pregnant ladies waiting for their homemade linguine pasta,” Brie, 36, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, May 19.

Hours later, Nikki took to her own account to reveal which recipe the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum surprised them with. “Wow. [Artem] made us clam linguine from scratch! So spoiled!” the Total Bellas star gushed.

Since announcing their joint pregnancies in January, Brie exclusively told Life & Style that she and Nikki have been experiencing “all the same symptoms,” adding that it’s “really bizarre.” Of course, they share “the exact same” pregnancy cravings, too!

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

More than that, Nikki and Brie have grown closer. “This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” Brie, who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan, expressed, before explaining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed them.

“With the outbreak of the virus, it really does put a lot in perspective of just everything you’re grateful for — family, friends — and so it’s definitely been a time where we really leaned on each other,” she mused.

With Brie already being a mother to 3-year-old daughter Birdie, Nikki has relied on her sister to teach her a thing or two about pregnancy and parenthood.

“Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki told Life & Style. “You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me.”

As the podcast hosts inch toward their due dates, fans still have a gender reveal to look forward to! However, Nikki, Brie, Artem and Daniel are saving the sex of their respective babies for the season finale of Total Bellas.

We can’t wait to find out!

