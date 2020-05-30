Bumpin’ right along! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella showed off her baby bump for a 30-week pregnancy update on her Instagram Stories. The 36-year-old even shared a sweet anecdote about a precious moment she had with her unborn child while receiving her latest sonogram.

“I am officially 30 weeks, what?! I’m so excited,” she gushed over her growing belly while showing it off in a green bikini on May 29. “And the most beautiful thing happened. Wednesday when I was at my ultrasound and Brie [Bella] was there with me, my baby smiled at me.”

Instagram

The San Diego native also revealed her unborn child already shares one of her physical qualities. “I honestly cannot wait to post the photo but my baby just full smiled — and has my dimple already!” Nikki raved as she pointed the indent out on her own cheek. “My baby has my dimple and my smile … ugh, I’m so in love. Happy 30 weeks!”

The proud mama-to-be explained her unborn baby was positioned with their head resting in their hand when they smiled and showed off their developing dimple in utero. So sweet!

Instagram

The WWE alum also took to her Instagram Stories the same day to shout out her fiancé and father of her child, Artem Chigvintsev, for his support. “Had a lot of work today, didn’t feel the greatest,” she wrote over a photo of the happy couple. “But this one took care of me the whole way through so mama could keep working.”

Nikki and Artem, 37, started dating in March 2019 after months of speculation. The dynamic duo first met years prior when the retired wrestler competed on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars while engaged to ex-fiancé John Cena. The former flames broke off their engagement in April 2018 and rekindled their relationship briefly before calling it quits for good that July.

The professional dancer proposed to Nikki in November 2019 during a trip to France and they revealed their engagement in early January. Barely a month later, the entrepreneur and her sister, also 36, revealed their simultaneous pregnancies on January 29.

It’s clear Nikki is beyond thrilled to be a mama. “You just look at this thing growing inside of you,” she told Life & Style exclusively in March. “And you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how I’m so in love with something I’ve never even met!’”