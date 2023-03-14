Not sparing any details! Rachel Bilson opened up about some “crazy” sex life details months after revealing that she’s in a new relationship two years following The O.C. star’s public split from Bill Hader.

The actress, 41, revealed that she didn’t have an orgasm from penetrative sex until she was 38, while interviewing comedian Whitney Cummings on the Monday, March 13, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast. Whitney, 40, admitted to having a similar experience.

“I could do it with my hands whenever,” the Undateable actress shared. Rachel added, “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d–k inside.”

When it comes to sharing details about her sex life, it seems nothing is off limits for the Hart of Dixie alum. She and Saturday Night Live comedian Bill, 44, briefly dated in 2019 and went public at the Golden Globes in January 2020. After news of their split broke in June 2020, Rachel said that she missed one major thing about the whirlwind romance.

“When you and Bill broke up what did you miss the most?” actress Tommy Dorfman asked Rachel during an August 2022 episode of the “Broad Ideas” podcast. She replied “His big d–k. We can keep that. … Ad cut, let’s move on.”

She did add that their split was “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Other than publicly dating the Superbad actor, the former CW star was in a long-term romance with fellow actor Hayden Christensen. After meeting on the set of Jumper in 2007, the pair started dating and were on and off until 2017. They welcomed a daughter named Briar Rose in 2014.

When it comes to her love life, the podcast host revealed in August 2022 that she’s off the market once again. Rachel was romantically linked to Zac LaRoc in May of that same year after they were photographed packing on the PDA. However, neither has confirmed their relationship thus far.

“Are you currently single” Alexandra Cooper asked Rachel during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast at the time. The former How I Met Your Mother guest star replied, “I am not,” noting that there are some similarities to the men she dates.

“This is a generalization. I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very self-involved tenancies,” Rachel revealed. “I think that just kind of comes along with the territory a lot of the time. I’m not saying all of them that I’ve dated have them, but it is a theme. And I don’t like it.”