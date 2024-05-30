RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Says She’s Not On Ozempic

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed her thoughts on the popular weight loss drug Ozempic during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, Sherri.

“I think I’m the only one on the cast that does not take Ozempic,” Melissa, 42, said when the talk show host asked if she had taken semaglutide.

However, the Bravolebrity wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t throwing shade at anyone who did take the drug.

“You know what? I work out really, really hard, and to each their own for everything, but no, I don’t take it,” Melissa continued.

Sherri, 57, had previously had Melissa’s RHONJ costars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs on her show, and she explained that she had a conversation with them about Ozempic as well.

“That’s what I was telling Dolores and Margaret,” Sherri said. “If you’re going to take Ozempic, you’ve got to work out. The muscles melt. You’re still skinny but the muscles are melting.”

Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, who accompanied her on the show, interjected jokingly, “Men like meat! Men like some meat. We like to touch something, not bones.”

“I’m happy for everyone, though,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained. “That they feel good, you know, and they look good. I’m happy for them.”

Both Margaret, 57, and Dolores, 53, were open about taking the weight loss drug during their appearance on Sherri’s show earlier in May.

Jared Siskin / Getty Images

When Sherri pointed out that many celebrities remain tight-lipped about whether they take the drug, Dolores replied, “I don’t know why because there’s no shame in it. If a doctor gives it to you and you’re doing things right, you’re becoming healthier by losing weight. There’s a bunch of great things that come along with it.”

Margaret added, “After menopause, it’s so hard to lose weight, and women, you know, you’re shamed for it. You’re shamed for it when you’re heavy, and then when you get thin. It shuts off that food noise. My blood work is great.”

Continuing, Margaret confessed that she “couldn’t do anything” to lose weight even though she was “eating right and exercising.”

“I don’t know why there’s any shame in it,” the reality TV star concluded.

Margaret and Dolores are far from the only Housewives to admit to taking Ozempic. Caroline Stanbury from The Real Housewives of Dubai confessed that she took the weight loss medicine after undergoing in vitro fertilization. RHOSLC star Heather Gay admitted to taking it in 2023, along with Real Housewives of OC star Emily Simpson.