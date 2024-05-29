RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Opens Up About Ozempic

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury opened about taking Ozempic and raved about the popular weight loss drug.

“After 40, it’s so hard to lose weight. I’ve met so many 40-year-old women going, ‘How have you done it?’ And I don’t want to lie to you,” Caroline, 48, said during an episode of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast on May 22. “I’ve told you I’ve used Ozempic which I think is one of the best tools if you’re able to use it. It really is. Nothing can get you back on track. An unhappy, depressed woman is not much fun to be around. I can’t tell you what your ideal weight is, or what you should be or where you were. I know where I was before and I’m truly happy now.”

The reality TV star continued, “What did Kate Moss say? ‘Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,’ and I think there’s something to be said for that.”

Caroline’s husband, Sergio Carrallo, who appeared in the episode while the couple vacationed, asked her to give more examples of what she’s done to maintain her appearance since her facelift in December 2023. The Bravolebrity admitted that her exercise routine had “actually gone down.”

“So, after using Ozempic and all that, I realized that hardcore training just makes me hungrier. My body is quite small and responds really, really fast to things,” Caroline added. “If you’re lean and skinny and where you were before, again, you’ll see differences much faster.”

Caroline posted the clip of her and Sergio, 29, discussing her use of Ozempic on Instagram and several commenters praised her for being honest about taking the drug.

Chris Haston/Bravo

“I’m so glad she is so honest! She keeps it simple and there is no shame! I think she still needs to put a little weight back on/ my personal opinion,” wrote one fan.

Another person added, “Love how honest you have been with your facelift and Ozempic. Very refreshing. You look beautiful.”

The Real Housewives star previously revealed she began taking the drug after undergoing in vitro fertilization in a September 2023 episode of the podcast. However, she admitted that Sergio wasn’t thrilled with her taking it.

“Sergio was completely against it,” Caroline said during the episode. “I did it to lose weight from a treatment I had to do that wasn’t natural for my body to get me to exactly where I was before. I don’t think anyone should be shamed for that. I don’t think anyone should feel guilty for that. This is a way to get your life back.”