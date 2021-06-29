Bad Gal! Rihanna Flaunts Her Toned Legs in a Black Mini Skirt While Stepping Out in NYC

Work! Rihanna showed off her toned legs while about and about in New York City.

The “Desperado” artist was spotted arriving at the Bowery Hotel on Monday, June 28, rocking a black mini skirt and neon green blouse by British-Indian fashion designer Supriya Lele. Rihanna, 33, paired the look with some pumps, chains, stud earrings and ankle bracelets. For her glam, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her hair in a pixie cut, while her makeup was soft and dewy.

Rihanna’s solo outing comes less than a week after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed packing on the PDA at Barcade in The Big Apple on June 23. The A-list couple looked smitten as they hugged and kissed at the bar.

Although Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been sparking dating rumors for months, the “Fashion Killa” rapper only recently confirmed the pair’s romance. During a May interview with GQ magazine, A$AP referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life” and “my lady” before gushing over what it’s like to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Prior to A$AP, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for three years before calling it quits in January 2020. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time. “She thought their differences made them stronger but ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work.”

Thankfully, Rihanna and A$AP don’t have the same issues. “They’re creative, very family-oriented and they make each other laugh,” a separate insider previously dished to Life & Style, noting the lovebirds have “a ton” in common. “The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

