A$AP Rocky’s Dating History Proves He Doesn’t Have a Type — See His Girlfriends From Rihanna to Kendall

Rapper A$AP Rocky is in the throes of a blossoming romance with Rihanna at the moment, but his dating history certainly proves that the New York City native doesn’t have a type.

Prior to his romance with the “We Found Love” singer, the A$AP Mob crew member dated Kendall Jenner for more than a year, from July 2016 to August 2017. The pair were pals long before things turned romantic, and they sparked dating rumors after being spotted together on several occasions in 2016. They famously attended the 2017 Met Gala together alongside Kenny’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott.

RiRi and A$AP sparked romance rumors in January 2020, following her split from boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall one month prior, but fans were unsure if the pair were just friends at the time.

In December 2020, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the artists, who were in the early stages of dating at the time, “have a ton in common,” which was making their newfound romance thrive. “They’re creative, very family-oriented, and they make each other laugh,” the source added. “The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

In May 2021, the All Smiles artist opened up about his relationship with the Barbadian native, calling her “the love of my life” and “my lady.” He also noted that he enjoys being in a committed relationship — and that it’s “so much better” than playing the field. “So much better when you got The One,” A$AP gushed to GQ. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The A-list performer even revealed that his girlfriend — who hasn’t released music since her record Anti in 2016 — “absolutely” influenced his new music. He said, “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”

